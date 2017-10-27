SPORTS

Astros/Dodgers bet, we'll drink to that!

EMBED </>More Videos

The JW Marriott chain is the latest to make a friendly wager on the games. (KTRK)

By
The competitive bets on the World Series winner are expanding beyond elected officials to businesses in Los Angeles and Houston.

The JW Marriott chain is the latest to make a friendly wager on the games.

The Marriott in downtown Houston is going to serve the signature cocktail of their Los Angeles counterpart if the Dodgers defeat our 'Stros.

If we win the World Series, they'll have to serve Houston Marriot's signature cocktail, which is named in honor of Jose Altuve. It's called the MVP Altuve.

It's a margarita made with local ingredients and topped off with a jalapeno. If Houston loses, our Marriott will have to serve the Kershaw cocktail, named after Clayton Kershaw, their ace pitcher.

The cool twist here is proceeds from the sales of these drinks will go to a local charity in the winner's hometown.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosLos Angeles Dodgersworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Texans players considered walkout over Bob McNair comment
Malcolm Jenkins: Bob McNair's comment won't stop progress on social issues
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Texans' Bob McNair apologizes for 'inmates' statement during owners meeting
More Sports
Top Stories
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Show More
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
KIPP counselor facing new sex crime charges
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
Minute Maid Park expected to rock for World Series
More News
Top Video
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
More Video