Astros/Dodgers bet, we'll drink to that!

The competitive bets on the World Series winner are expanding beyond elected officials to businesses in Los Angeles and Houston.The JW Marriott chain is the latest to make a friendly wager on the games.The Marriott in downtown Houston is going to serve the signature cocktail of their Los Angeles counterpart if the Dodgers defeat our 'Stros.If we win the World Series, they'll have to serve Houston Marriot's signature cocktail, which is named in honor of Jose Altuve. It's called the MVP Altuve.It's a margarita made with local ingredients and topped off with a jalapeno. If Houston loses, our Marriott will have to serve the Kershaw cocktail, named after Clayton Kershaw, their ace pitcher.The cool twist here is proceeds from the sales of these drinks will go to a local charity in the winner's hometown.