HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Thursday.
Keuchel, who was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, will be out due to neck discomfort.
Dallas Keuchel to 10-day DL with neck discomfort
Francis Martes selected to ML roster
Collin McHugh transferred to 60-day DL
The Astros called up Francis Martes, their top pitching prospect, from Triple-A Fresno. Martes is expected to pitch initially out of the bullpen for the Astros, ESPN reported.
Keuchel was placed on the disabled list last month because of a pinched nerve in his neck.
