Roster moves:

Dallas Keuchel to 10-day DL with neck discomfort

Francis Martes selected to ML roster

Collin McHugh transferred to 60-day DL — Houston Astros (@astros) June 8, 2017

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Thursday.Keuchel, who was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, will be out due to neck discomfort.The Astros called up Francis Martes, their top pitching prospect, from Triple-A Fresno. Martes is expected to pitch initially out of the bullpen for the Astros, ESPN reported.Keuchel was placed on the disabled list last month because of a pinched nerve in his neck.