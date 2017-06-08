SPORTS

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel placed on 10-day disabled list

EMBED </>More Videos

(LM Otero)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Thursday.

Keuchel, who was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, will be out due to neck discomfort.


The Astros called up Francis Martes, their top pitching prospect, from Triple-A Fresno. Martes is expected to pitch initially out of the bullpen for the Astros, ESPN reported.

Keuchel was placed on the disabled list last month because of a pinched nerve in his neck.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Many NBA players have siblings that are also in the league
Dallas Keuchel placed on DL with neck discomfort
Many of the NBA's most famous jerseys have evolved
FC Dallas places restrictions on Dynamo fans, cuts ticket allotment
More Sports
Top Stories
Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
7 most memorable moments of James Comey's testimony
Grand jury reviewing deadly Denny's fight case
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Show More
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Violence erupts after rapper attacked on stage
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
More News
Top Video
Grand jury reviewing deadly Denny's fight case
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
Man attacked by shark in Florida
More Video