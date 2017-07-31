liriano will be reliever for astros, once completed — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

The Houston Astros have agreed to a deal to bring pitcher Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays, a source confirmed to ESPN.Liriano will be a reliever for the Astros. Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez are headed to Toronto in return for Liriano.Liriano is from the Dominican Republic with 11 years of experience playing baseball.He has been with the Blue Jays since 2016. He finished 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 appearances last year.The left-hander was in the final year of his contract.