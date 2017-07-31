HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros have agreed to a deal to bring pitcher Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Liriano will be a reliever for the Astros. Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez are headed to Toronto in return for Liriano.
#BlueJays have agreed to trade Francisco Liriano to #Astros, source confirms @ShiDavidi report. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2017
liriano will be reliever for astros, once completed— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017
Liriano is from the Dominican Republic with 11 years of experience playing baseball.
He has been with the Blue Jays since 2016. He finished 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 appearances last year.
The left-hander was in the final year of his contract.
