Army vet amputee keeping soccer dream alive

Army vet amputee keeping soccer dream alive

David Nuno
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Ferguson calls his time in the military "the time of my life."

Ferguson not only was able to defend his country, but he also played semi-professional soccer when he was stationed in Germany.

After that, he spent some time in Fort Hood when the unspeakable happened. An accident almost cost him his life. Instead, his right leg had to be amputated.

"I was life-flighted to Scott and White. From there I went to Brook Army, where I rehabbed," said Ferguson. "I was walking within three months and nine days of the accident."

He thought his dreams of playing soccer were over. He could not even watch it on television, but his fiancée continued to work on him.

She would drag him to the park to kick the ball, and, eventually he was back.

"I couldn't keep myself off the field. The goalie for the U.S. Paralympic team happened to be there, and he inquired if I had ever heard of the US Amputee soccer team. It kind of took off from there," recalled Ferguson.

Ferguson is now doing some motivational speaking but is also trying to grow the sport of amputee soccer.

This weekend, the USA Amputee soccer team will hold their training camp in Houston before they leave for the Copa America tournament.

They are also holding a camp for juniors on Saturday at the Texas Rush Soccer Facility in the Woodlands.

