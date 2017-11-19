SPORTS

Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

Texans honor Andre Johnson with induction into "Ring of Honor." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texans inducted Andre Johnson as the inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday.

Johnson spent 12 seasons in Houston and is the team's leader in yards receiving (13,597), receptions (1,012) and touchdown receptions (64). He was given a red jacket and feted with a halftime ceremony attended by dozens of former Texans.


Johnson said he never thought about the possibility of being honored like this when he was playing.

"I just wanted to come here and play. Just do things the right way," he said. "I just wanted to be a good football player."

RELATED: Top 5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Top five reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Andre Johnson breaks down in tears at retirement ceremony
Andre Johnson signed a one day contract with the Houston Texans to officially end his 14-year NFL career.


