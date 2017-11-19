Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

#Texans did it right. So did Andre for 12 incredible seasons. Great afternoon. #ThankYouAndre pic.twitter.com/mgbEuq72dK — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) November 19, 2017

The Texans inducted Andre Johnson as the inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday.Johnson spent 12 seasons in Houston and is the team's leader in yards receiving (13,597), receptions (1,012) and touchdown receptions (64). He was given a red jacket and feted with a halftime ceremony attended by dozens of former Texans.Johnson said he never thought about the possibility of being honored like this when he was playing."I just wanted to come here and play. Just do things the right way," he said. "I just wanted to be a good football player."