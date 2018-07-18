American Flag Football League to host championship in Houston on Thursday

H-Town, come meet me next Thurs 7/19 7pm CT at BBVA Compass Stadium to catch the $1M @flagfootball Ultimate Final! Every ticket sold benefits, Houston Habitat for Humanity. Don’t forget to watch #AFFL action Saturday 7/14 3pm CT on @NFLNetwork see who move 2 the finals in Houston pic.twitter.com/Lu39ybFB5V — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 12, 2018

Where can I get tickets for the flag championship in Houston Thursday? @Carmouche_ — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 17, 2018

Is there anywhere better to host a championship for football than Texas? The American Flag Football League will host its championship in Houston on Thursday at 7 p.m.The location of the championship is BBVA Compass Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo. This single-elimination tournament originally began with 132 teams and is now down to just two.Former athletes such as Nate Robinson, Carlos Boozer, Chad Johnson and Michael Vick are participating in the league. Some of the games were televised on NFL Network.In case there needs to be more motivation for the game, $1 million is given to the champion.Texans players are expected to be in attendance as well. Deshaun Watson and Tyrann Mathieu took to their social media accounts to inform the public.