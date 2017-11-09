SPORTS

EARNED: Jose Altuve and George Springer win AL Silver Slugger Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Altuve and George Springer win AL Silver Slugger awards. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The awards keep stacking up for the Houston Astros after their historic World Series win.

On Thursday, Louisville Slugger announced that second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder George Springer won Silver Slugger Awards as the top offensive players in their respective positions in the American League.

Altuve and Springer are the first pair of Astros to win the award since 1999, the team announced.

Springer, the World Series MVP, is a first-time winner of the award after hitting .283, scoring 112 runs and hitting 34 homers during the regular season. With Springer's popularity, a petition has been started to name a street in New Britain, Connecticut after the Astros slugger.

This year's Silver Slugger Award marks the fourth for Altuve.

Last night, Altuve took home a pair of Players Choice Awards after being named the MLB Player of the Year and the AL Most Outstanding Player.
EMBED More News Videos

Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!



Altuve remains a finalist for the BBWAA AL Most Valuable Player Award, which will be announced Nov. 16.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rockets use Arthur meme to poke fun at LeBron's 'Mood' post
What a week for Bregman, Pederson, Kapler and Koufax
D'Antoni: 'A matter of time' until Capela is among NBA's elite centers
Who should play Houston Astros in their movie
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD officer arrested on evidence tampering charge
5 years after Sandy, Houston looks to avoid same mistakes
Nutcracker Market vendor says she lost thousands
Man attacked outside Wells Fargo in SE Houston
City of Houston cancels 2017 Veterans Day parade
Mayor wants more 'deep cleansings' of homeless camps
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Best Buy to open distribution center in Missouri City
Show More
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
5-year-old boy's wish to be UPS driver comes true
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Woman identified as 3rd person hit, killed on Hwy 249
Dog born without legs becomes internet famous
More News
Top Video
Can you pass a written driving test?
Man attacked outside Wells Fargo in SE Houston
Surgery reverses a lifetime of strain on your earlobes
City of Houston cancels 2017 Veterans Day parade
More Video