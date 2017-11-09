HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The awards keep stacking up for the Houston Astros after their historic World Series win.
On Thursday, Louisville Slugger announced that second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder George Springer won Silver Slugger Awards as the top offensive players in their respective positions in the American League.
Altuve and Springer are the first pair of Astros to win the award since 1999, the team announced.
Springer, the World Series MVP, is a first-time winner of the award after hitting .283, scoring 112 runs and hitting 34 homers during the regular season. With Springer's popularity, a petition has been started to name a street in New Britain, Connecticut after the Astros slugger.
This year's Silver Slugger Award marks the fourth for Altuve.
Last night, Altuve took home a pair of Players Choice Awards after being named the MLB Player of the Year and the AL Most Outstanding Player.
Altuve remains a finalist for the BBWAA AL Most Valuable Player Award, which will be announced Nov. 16.
