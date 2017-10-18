With the Astros and New York Yankees facing off in the ALCS, two players are standing out.Astros' Jose Altuve and the Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge are both up for the Most Valuable Player Award.They also share an extreme difference in height -- Altuve at 5-6, 165-pounds and the 6-7, 282-pound Judge.This season, Altuve hit .346 with 24 homers, 81 runs and stole 32 bases. Judge led the league with 52 homers and 128 runs scored while batting .284 with a 1.049 OPS. He also struck out a league-leading 208 times."Obviously, he's really strong," Altuve told ESPN. "He hits the ball way farther than anybody in the big leagues, all his homers. He plays good defense. He did everything to win the MVP in the regular season. But what I like the most about him is how humble he is."