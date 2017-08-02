Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and first baseman Yuli Gurriel both earned awards for their play in the month of July.Altuve was named the American League Player of the Month and Gurriel was named the American League Rookie of the Month.Altuve had a historic month, hitting .485 with 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 21 RBI's in 23 games.This is the first time the Astros have received Player and Rookie of the Month awards in the same month.