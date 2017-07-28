Here are five things you may not know about the left-handed starting pitcher.
- He owns a bulldog named Beast.
- If he wasn't pitching he would want to be working for Nike in apparel design. He majored in apparel studies at the University of Arkansas.
- He is best friends with Mariners starting pitcher, Drew Smyly. They were roommates and teammates together at the University of Arkansas.
- Growing up he would mow lawns to make money.
- He was not only the star pitcher in high school, but also the starting quarterback. Keuchel played both baseball and football at Bishop Kelly High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
