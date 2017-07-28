He owns a bulldog named Beast.



If he wasn't pitching he would want to be working for Nike in apparel design. He majored in apparel studies at the University of Arkansas.

He is best friends with Mariners starting pitcher, Drew Smyly. They were roommates and teammates together at the University of Arkansas.



Growing up he would mow lawns to make money.



He was not only the star pitcher in high school, but also the starting quarterback. Keuchel played both baseball and football at Bishop Kelly High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Astros' ace is finally back on the mound tonight in Detroit.Here are five things you may not know about the left-handed starting pitcher.