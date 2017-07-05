HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In a grand reveal, 13 women were named to the Houston Rockets Power Dancers team Wednesday night.
The group started with over 100 women last month. Several cuts were made to get the number down to 13.
"I believe in the underdog," Natalie Alvarado said.
Give a #RedNation welcome to your 2017-18 @OfficialRPD squad! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RFBSjarfXZ— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 6, 2017
Fans on social media were able to vote for their favorite dancer.
