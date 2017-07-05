SPORTS

13 women earn spots on Houston Rockets Power Dancers team

EMBED </>More Videos

13 women earn spots on Houston Rockets Power Dancers team. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a grand reveal, 13 women were named to the Houston Rockets Power Dancers team Wednesday night.

The group started with over 100 women last month. Several cuts were made to get the number down to 13.

"I believe in the underdog," Natalie Alvarado said.


Fans on social media were able to vote for their favorite dancer.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsdanceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Springer, Astros keep streaking in win over Braves
Want to become a high school football referee? Find out how
Carlos Correa (thumb) out of lineup, but available to pinch hit
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas City commissioner not resigning after fatal accident
Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home
Sonic employees seen smoking in food prep area
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
Body recovered from river identified as Sugar Land man
Mayor defends actions on city recycling contracts
Show More
How the Amazon-Whole Foods deal could impact Houston
Homeowner: Couple vomited and urinated on driveway
CNN faces backlash over handling of Trump meme
79-year-old man survives the elements for 2 days
Want to become a high school football referee? Find out how
More News
Top Video
Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
Homeowner: Couple vomited and urinated on driveway
CNN faces backlash over handling of Trump meme
Posh movie theater chain eyes Houston for expansion
More Video