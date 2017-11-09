A Houston Police Department officer is behind bars after being charged with narcotics-related evidence tampering, the department has confirmed to ABC13.Julissa Guzman Diaz was arrested and relieved of duty on Thursday.Diaz was sworn in more than a decade ago and assigned to the Clear Lake patrol division.According to sources, she was arrested on duty after an internal affairs sting operation. Diaz was suspected of stealing drugs during traffic stops, sources told ABC13.IAD officers went undercover during the investigation.Diaz remained at the city jail Thursday evening. She will have her first court appearance on Monday with bond set at $2,500.She has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the IAD investigation, and her peace officer powers have been suspended.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released the following statement about Diaz's arrest: