Sources: Mom had 3 drugs in system during crash that killed young son

EMBED </>More Videos

A local mom has been charged with murder in connection with a crash that killed her young son. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The mother behind the wheel when her 7-year-old son was ejected during a violent crash had three drugs in her system, according to sources.

Edith Abrego is charged with felony murder for the July 7 death of her son, Jody Rodriguez. She was arrested Friday morning at her mother's home where she and her surviving children have been living since the crash. She remained in jail Friday night.

Houston police always suspected Abrego was intoxicated when she got behind the wheel of her SUV last month. While driving on Maxey Road near her home, she lost control and ran over a pole and a speed limit sign, investigators believe. The vehicle went airborne and landed on its side.

EMBED More News Videos

7-year-old boy killed after mom crashes car



Sources tell Eyewitness News Abrego had three drugs in her system at the time of the crash and that her blood tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax.

There is no mention of alcohol in court records.

Security video from a nearby business recorded the crash and the moments after. It shows Jody's 4-year-old sister climb out of the back broken window and his 6-year-old brother climb out from a side window. It also shows a police officer consoling the mother as she cries next to her children.

It was unclear if any of the children were wearing safety belts. Officers said there was one booster seat in the back, but it was unknown which child was sitting in it. Police say based on their ages, height and weight, all of the children likely should have been sitting in a car seat or booster seat.

The murder charge is based on a grand jury indictment. Prosecutors requested no bond but a judge set bond at $200,000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
murdertraffic fatalitiesdrunk drivingchild killeddrugsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Body found amid search for missing Galveston Co. woman
Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas
Pilot makes emergency landing in Montgomery pasture
Security stepped up amid statue vandalism, protests
2 cars hit Splendora ISD student getting off bus
HPD investigating possible Tanglewood murder-suicide
Recognize this accused serial killer with Texas ties?
Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags
Show More
Police: Body found in bayou in SW Houston
Firefighter's truck stolen from Caney Creek fire station
Tools to succeed: Harden gives out school supplies to 150 kids
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
$54k sign features HCDE trustee's mom's name
More News
Top Video
Pilot makes emergency landing in Montgomery pasture
Police: Body found in bayou in SW Houston
Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas
Body found amid search for missing Galveston Co. woman
More Video