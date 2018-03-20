Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies in Harris County say a man allegedly killed his father in self defense. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County man may not receive charges in the suspected shooting death of his father.

According to detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old man reportedly shot and killed his dad in a case of self-defense.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the 16900 block of Woodburn Drive, where they say the 47-year-old man was beating his wife and threatened to shoot her when his son stepped into her rescue.

The son allegedly ended up firing the fatal shot that killed his father.

At this time, the case will be handed over to a grand jury.

Investigators say that it's more than likely that the son will not face charges, as it appears to be a case of self-defense.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man accused of shooting father to death
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating a shooting in which a man allegedly opened fire on his father.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyshootingself-defenseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
More Video