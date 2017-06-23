SOCIETY

Young bucks fight in Tennessee woods

Two young bucks stand on their hind legs and hit each other with their front paws in Hardeman County, Tennessee. (WPVI)

HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE --
Two young bucks were caught on camera as they fight on hind legs, hitting each other with their front paws in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

A wildlife officer caught the incident on his camera, and believes the deer were fighting over a small food plot.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted the video to Facebook. The organization's mission is to manage and protect the fish and wildlife of the state for the enjoyment of the people of Tennessee.

