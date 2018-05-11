Mail carriers are again coming together to help feed our less fortunate neighbors, but they need your help this weekend.The National Association of Letter Carriers kicks off its annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive Saturday.For one day, letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations left near mailboxes along postal routes in the greater Houston area.The goal for the 26th annual drive is to collect 300,000 pounds of food. Donations will benefit the Houston Food Bank.