SOCIETY

How you can help 'Stamp Out Hunger' in Houston on Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

You can help feed our homeless and hungry neighbors this weekend, and all it takes is a little time and a few cans of food. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mail carriers are again coming together to help feed our less fortunate neighbors, but they need your help this weekend.

The National Association of Letter Carriers kicks off its annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive Saturday.

For one day, letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations left near mailboxes along postal routes in the greater Houston area.

The goal for the 26th annual drive is to collect 300,000 pounds of food. Donations will benefit the Houston Food Bank.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessfood driveu.s. & worldbuzzworthygood newsmailmanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
Royal wedding betting takes England by storm
LAST CALL: Harvey Arts Recovery Fund deadline
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
More Society
Top Stories
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
Son of slain veteran: "I believe he was protecting me"
AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old Laredo girl believed to be in danger
Where to find the sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine
Gunman on the run after shooting teen at bus stop
Show More
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Unbraided Rockets' Gerald Green talks about his H-town pride
Missing boy in southwest Houston located
More News