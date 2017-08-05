World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston

Need an escape from adulting? Check this out: It's the world's biggest bounce house, and it's coming to Houston soon.The massive inflatable was set up along a Milwaukee lake for a three-day event this weekend, and it is getting plenty of attention.While Houston won't get a chance to experience this majestic, 32-foot high castle until October, we've got a sneak peak of how two guys from Scotland turned their dream into a gigantic reality.Cameron Craig and Grahme Furgeson set out to build a 10,000-square-foot bounce house, and they are now taking it for a cross-country tour."The big inflatable comes in five sections, so the guys have to roll it out," Craig said. "It's like a big jigsaw basically that you need to get right the first time."The duo took two years researching how to create this ultimate inflatable fun zone, and now they are ready to take the show on the road."We have an obstacle course, we have some slides, there's basketball hoops," Craig said. "There's really so much going on, and it's a whole lot of fun."After having the attraction built in Cleveland, Ohio, the castle was loaded onto a truck and sent to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for Big Bounce America's rollout.The Big Bounce has 15 stops planned, including three in Texas: El Paso, San Antonio and Houston.The castle will go up in Houston just in time for Halloween weekend, October 27-29, 2017.