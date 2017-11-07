HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The search is on for the teen who is the true owner of the Houston Astros World Series hat that was dropped during the victory parade.
The video went viral, showing fans working together to try to get the hat back up to the owner who dropped it off a parking garage in downtown.
The hat was returned to who everyone thought was the owner.
"I want to find the owner, the rightful owner of this hat. She's a young girl," Alexa Horak said.
Horak said the young girl who lost her hat ran down to the street before she could return it.
