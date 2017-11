The search is on for the teen who is the true owner of the Houston Astros World Series hat that was dropped during the victory parade. The video went viral , showing fans working together to try to get the hat back up to the owner who dropped it off a parking garage in downtown.The hat was returned to who everyonewas the owner."I want to find the owner, the rightful owner of this hat. She's a young girl," Alexa Horak said.Horak said the young girl who lost her hat ran down to the street before she could return it.