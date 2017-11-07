WORLD SERIES

Woman looking for teen who lost Astros World Series hat at parade

Woman looking for teen who dropped hat at Astros victory parade (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The search is on for the teen who is the true owner of the Houston Astros World Series hat that was dropped during the victory parade.

The video went viral, showing fans working together to try to get the hat back up to the owner who dropped it off a parking garage in downtown.

The hat was returned to who everyone thought was the owner.

"I want to find the owner, the rightful owner of this hat. She's a young girl," Alexa Horak said.

Horak said the young girl who lost her hat ran down to the street before she could return it.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
