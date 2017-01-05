With a selfie, you could be part of Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON (KTRK) --You don't have to be a professional athlete to be part of the Super Bowl next month -- in fact, a camera is all you need to be the face of Houston in front of the million tourists expected to visit Houston.
The Super Bowl Committee is asking for everyone to submit a video with you on camera saying, "Welcome to Houston LIVE!"
The videos will be played on giant screens at Discovery Green to welcome visitors to areas where local singers will be performing.
Visit WelcomeToHouston.us to submit your video.