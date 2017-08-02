SOCIETY

Woman shaves 9-year-old's head in retaliation

EUREKA, Missouri (KTRK) --
"Gosh, I can't believe that she would do that that is just terrible," said Marilyn Clark, another resident.

This is just one reaction from residents hearing about a 34-year-old mother accused retaliating against a nine year old boy. The case is heading to the St. Louis County Prosecutors Office.

Police say a the woman's nine year old daughter was spending the night with the boy's sister in the Legend Terrace Apartment Complex.

Investigators say the boy went into the room where the girls were and pulled the neighbor girl's hair. When she sat up, the boy told police he accidentally hit her in the chest.

When she went home, police say she told her mother she was touched inappropriately.

"The next day the nine year old boy went to the neighbors house looking for his sister and the mother of the young girl who was upset with the young boy pulled him into the apartment, shaved his head," said Lt. Dave Wilson, Eureka Police.

That's not all. Police say the woman wrote the word pervert with a felt tip pen on the boy's forehead. Now that mother, could face assault charges on a minor.

"She certainly admitted to the accusations and obviously regrets her decision," said Wilson.

