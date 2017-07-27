SOCIETY

Whataburger throws surprise birthday party for grandpa

EMBED </>More Videos

A very loyal Whataburger customer got an orange and white surprise for his 80th birthday from his favorite fast food restaurant. (KTRK)

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) --
Whata-surprise!

A very loyal Whataburger customer got an orange and white surprise for his 80th birthday from his favorite fast food restaurant.

Ed Johnson's wife passed away in April 2016 after being married for 59 years. With her gone, he felt lonely and Whataburger was something that made him feel better. He called it his home.

"In times where it gets hard, I just want a coffee and a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit," Johnson said.

Johnson became a familiar face at one of the Whataburgers in town after eating breakfast there every morning.

"The employees started getting his order ready when they saw him pull up," Johnson's granddaughter, Emma Carr said.

Carr said her grandpa has been a huge role model for her and her brother.

"In my mind, he's the definition of love and kindness. I've watched him treat everyone he's come in contact with, with respect and humility," Carr said.

A week before Johnson's birthday, the manager planned a surprise party for their most dedicated customer.

"He was speechless, and teared up. He is very humble and has always put his family and friends before himself," Carr said.



Whataburger decorated the place and even got him a big cake that said, "Happy Birthday Mr. Johnson, customer #1."

"I consider every one of these guys a member of the family. I'm just little ole me. I don't deserve this. All I do is eat some biscuits, but I'm beyond grateful for everyone," Johnson said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyfast food restaurantbirthdaysurprisetexasviralbuzzworthybreakfastEl Paso
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Fort Bend Co. to host culture awareness class
Girl gets heartwarming cards after birthday party snafu
Mansion nail spa in Cypress announces grand opening
Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride with SPCA to Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Construction milestones hit in toll lanes project
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Show More
Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm
Amazon goes on hiring spree, filling 50,000 positions
Man accused of raping 11-year-old insists she raped him
Get ready! Texans single-game tickets on sale today
Naked man causes scare near METRORail in north Houston
More News
Top Video
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Researcher wants your earwax and dirty armpits
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Fort Bend Co. to host culture awareness class
More Video