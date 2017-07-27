My grandpa goes to @Whataburger everyday for breakfast so the local workers surprised him today with a cake&balloons for his birthday. pic.twitter.com/hZkW3VPfrH — ems (@_emcarr) July 24, 2017

Whata-surprise!A very loyal Whataburger customer got an orange and white surprise for his 80th birthday from his favorite fast food restaurant.Ed Johnson's wife passed away in April 2016 after being married for 59 years. With her gone, he felt lonely and Whataburger was something that made him feel better. He called it his home."In times where it gets hard, I just want a coffee and a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit," Johnson said.Johnson became a familiar face at one of the Whataburgers in town after eating breakfast there every morning."The employees started getting his order ready when they saw him pull up," Johnson's granddaughter, Emma Carr said.Carr said her grandpa has been a huge role model for her and her brother."In my mind, he's the definition of love and kindness. I've watched him treat everyone he's come in contact with, with respect and humility," Carr said.A week before Johnson's birthday, the manager planned a surprise party for their most dedicated customer."He was speechless, and teared up. He is very humble and has always put his family and friends before himself," Carr said.Whataburger decorated the place and even got him a big cake that said, "Happy Birthday Mr. Johnson, customer #1.""I consider every one of these guys a member of the family. I'm just little ole me. I don't deserve this. All I do is eat some biscuits, but I'm beyond grateful for everyone," Johnson said.