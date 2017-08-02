What to expect at White Linen Night in the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One of the Heights' most hotly anticipated social events is taking place this weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 5, White Linen Night in the Heights will take over the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street, offering up food, music, art and a whole lot of white linen.
Dozens of local artists will be on hand throughout the event offering up their treasured creations. Tents filled with unique paintings, jewelry, sculptures, clothing and home decor will line 19th Street. Some vendors -- like Eclectic Home and Coda -- offer White Linen Night-specific discounts on merchandise.
For those looking to grab a bite to eat with friends, restaurants and other food vendors will set up shop throughout the festival and serve delicious dishes. Catch some coffee from Boomtown Coffee, grab a sandwich from Carter & Cooley Co. Deli or enjoy a popsicle from Bliss on 19th.
PHOTOS: White Linen Night 2016
But what's an outdoor festival without music? Small acts will delight visitors all night with all kinds of music ranging from rock to jazz and everything in between.
Before you head out, make sure you're dressed to the nines in your best whites. We won't tell if you forego linen, but know that it will help keep you cool on a steamy summer's night.
The event started in 2006 when Chris and Kay Thayer, who had been displaced from their New Orleans home by Hurricane Katrina, set out to plan a street festival paying homage to New Orleans' French Quarter Arts District.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff