SOCIETY

Weed-themed weddings becoming latest trend in legal states

EMBED </>More Videos

Weed-themed weddings becoming latest trend: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 4, 2017. (WPVI)

There's a new wedding trend that's illegal in all but 8 states across the country.

Apparently many brides and grooms are now swapping traditional open bars for marijuana bars.

It's becoming so popular, there are actually entire companies devoted to creating weed-weddings.

That includes everything from bouquets and boutonnieres filled with bud, to pot party favors.

Some couples are even choosing to have only cannabis at their receptions instead of cocktails, saying the move saves money and avoids drunken antics.

The "budtenders", as they're known, are hired to guide guests through the event with a selection of pre-rolled joints, pipes, and more.

And in case you're wondering, most of the weed weddings have a separate area apart from the primary reception hall for underage guests and those who prefer not to partake.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmarijuanaweddingweddingsbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend
Canadian Prime Minister makes a splash with new bride
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Jenny from the block? No, she's Jay from Houston!
More Society
Top Stories
Two men found dead in vacant Harris Co. apartment
Hang ten! Dogs compete in surfing championships
A few afternoon downpours this Sunday
The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend
Man rescued after being struck by METRORail downtown
And the winning Powerball numbers are...
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
Chilling video shows moments before masked man kills 2
Show More
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
Intense smoke and flames destroy Harris Co. restaurant
COOL JOB ALERT: Florida needs an iguana wrangler
10 hurt after plane hits extreme turbulence
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
More News
Top Video
Hang ten! Dogs compete in surfing championships
Chilling video shows moments before masked man kills 2
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
More Video