Visions 7-2-17 Segment 1

A discussion on the spiritual significance of the Hijab.Dr. Nausheen Pasha-Zaidi, a lecturer of psychology at the University of Houston-Downtown, discussed her new book "Mirror On the Veil," which outlines the spiritual impact of the Hijab and its links to spiritual beliefs, tradition and femininity.She was joined by collaborator and co-editor, Shaheen Pasha, an assistant journalism professor at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.The two discuss the history of the Hijab and what it means to Muslims who wear it and those who don't.