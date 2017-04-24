SOCIETY

VIDEO: Massive gray whale swims underneath paddleboarder in encounter near Malibu

Derek Savoie spotted the large whale off the coast of Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu. (KABC)

MALIBU, Calif. --
Derek Savoie was paddleboarding off the coast of Malibu's Leo Carrillo State Beach when a massive gray whale passed directly underneath him, in a remarkable encounter that he captured on video.

With his foot dangling in the water above a kelp bed, Savoie said he briefly made contact with the mammal. The paddleboarder described the moment as one of the most thrilling experiences in his life.

Savoie recorded the incident with his GoPro camera and shared the breathtaking footage by using #abc7eyewitness.

Derek Savoie captured the rare moment on his GoPro and shared the video using #abc7eyewitness.


