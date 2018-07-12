Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral

Video of a black man being singled out for interrogation at an Indianapolis apartment swimming pool has gone viral.It's the latest video in the past several weeks of black people being questioned about whether or not they belong at a swimming pool.In this latest incident, 23-year-old Shayne Holland is being questioned by a female police officer at the River Crossing at Keystone Apartments while sitting on a pool lounger.He said his property manager, who he knows well, was called over to discuss the problem but he was still asked to leave the pool area.He recorded the incident and shared it on his Twitter page.Holland, who shows his apartment key to the officer and manager, is heard asking, "Why do I have to leave my pool?"The company that manages the apartments told the Indianapolis Star newspaper that the apartment manager has been put on leave in the wake of the video.