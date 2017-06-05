Trendy bridal suites: What's hot when tying the knot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --June is the beginning of wedding season and if you're a bride or groom to be, there are many options to consider when choosing a venue.
One of the amenities proving to be a major selling point is the bridal suite. From posh, to comfort, our cameras got a peek into some of the more desirable spots in the Houston-Galveston area.
Wedding specialist Dewayne Ross knows what it takes to make a bride's day unique and special.
"Lighting is so important on the day of the wedding. And when the lighting is soft and ambient, she feels the most attractive and it softens the tone of the evening."
While there are many factors that go into planning, Ross says couples are looking for accommodations that are comfortable.
"When a venue can offer and provide spaces for the bride, the groom, and the wedding party, those are all added values and pluses for the couple," Ross said.
These suites are catching the eye of many brides and grooms. Ross says they allow the couple to escape for a bit -- to decompress and compose themselves -- before heading back out to entertain their guests.
"The ones that will be ideal for brides will have long mirrors for them to see themselves front and back, and so they know they are pristine and perfect before they walk out the door," Ross explained.
The suite at the Crystal Ballroom in the iconic Rice Hotel has kept its integrity over the past century. From its towering twin mirrors, to the resplendent crystal chandeliers, this room has become a favorite among brides.
On the north side of town you'll find the Heights Villa. This spacious bridal suite has everything a bride needs to get ready for the big day. From oversized mirrors, a hair and makeup area to accommodate large bridal parties, and plush white leather furniture. Even the groom and his groomsmen have their own quarters to kick back and relax over a game of billiards.
South of Houston in League City is the Butler's Courtyard.
"They have a large cottage that they have established, specifically for the bride and the brides maids," Ross said. "It's got its own little bedroom, bathroom, dining area, living area for the bridal party to gather."
If an island wedding is more your speed, Ross says the Bryan Museum is worth checking out.
"The Galveston museum was originally an orphanage home in the 1880s and it's been restored. It's got gold leafing, and the ceiling, beautiful dripping chandeliers," he said.
With the bridal lounge adjacent to the museum, couples here said their day was picture-perfect.
