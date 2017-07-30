SOCIETY

Top 6 places to travel with an RV in Texas

This guide is taking the guesswork on where to travel across the Lone Star State. (KTRK)

Traveling in Texas by RV? Don't make the mistake of thinking Texas campgrounds are all alike. From underground caverns to wandering reptiles, RV campgrounds in the Lone Star State have plenty to entice jaded travelers. Here's a half-dozen campgrounds you won't want to miss when you camp in Texas. Visit these campgrounds to discover unusual, luxurious, and unforgettable attractions.

On the beach

The Texas Coastal Bend is a region all beach-loving RVers should visit. On the Beach RV Park on Mustang Island offers easy access to the pleasures of beachside living. Each of the campground's full-service RV sites are within a stone's throw of the water. You'll also find it easy to enjoy Port Aransas attractions, with a trolley stop adjacent to the park.

Outdoor recreation opportunities abound here. Kayakers will find rewarding water trails nearby, including three loops that make up Mustang Island Paddling Trail, and a scenic quartet of waterways at nearby Lighthouse Lakes Park. From this beachside park, you're also minutes from numerous deep-sea fishing charters (and local fishing piers) for redfish and speckled trout. Beach combing, sunbathing, and surfing will keep the whole crew happy as you camp within earshot of Gulf Coast waves.

See the other five hot spots for your RV on CultureMap.

