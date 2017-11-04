Several Houston athletes attended a special fundraising event at the home of Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.The gala was held to thank law enforcement and to raise money for advanced training, equipment and technology -- which was used for security in the Super Bowl and World Series.Fertitta also mentioned how sports has changed in Houston."We're (Rockets) number one in the West right now and Houston sports is at the highest level its ever been from a competitive standpoint," Fertitta said.Mayor Sylvester Turner seeings a lot of marketing opportunities with the success of Houston sports teams."That's what New York, Los Angeles and cities like Chicago and Boston have had over Houston. They had the brand for their sporting venues and now Houston has stepped into that top tier," Turner said.Money raised from the gala will go to local law enforcement.