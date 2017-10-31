While many had to make the difficult decision to either celebrate Halloween or watch the World Series tonight, one couple got hitched inside a haunted house.Hundreds of people make the trek to Angleton to check out Fearshire Farms.The fantastically spooky house is a 1900's craftsman farmhouse that is truly haunted, according to Fearshire Farms' owners.With creepy caskets, a lot of banging and blood, it's like a horror movie come to life.You never know what you'll encounter here, including weddings.Herbert and Kayla Burden exchanged vows in a spooktacular event, 'til death do they part."We both like Halloween and we chose Halloween to be the day," Herbert said.With Batman as a groomsman, Donald Trump delivering the rings and Beetlejuice officiating the wedding, it was a wild party.After the couple said "I boo," they got to enjoy the sights and sounds of Fearshire Farms.