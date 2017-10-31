SOCIETY

'Til death do they part: Couple weds at Fearshire Farms in Angleton

EMBED </>More Videos

For Kayla and Herbert Burden, it was a wedding to die for in Angleton. (KTRK)

By
ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) --
While many had to make the difficult decision to either celebrate Halloween or watch the World Series tonight, one couple got hitched inside a haunted house.

Hundreds of people make the trek to Angleton to check out Fearshire Farms.

The fantastically spooky house is a 1900's craftsman farmhouse that is truly haunted, according to Fearshire Farms' owners.

With creepy caskets, a lot of banging and blood, it's like a horror movie come to life.

You never know what you'll encounter here, including weddings.

Herbert and Kayla Burden exchanged vows in a spooktacular event, 'til death do they part.

"We both like Halloween and we chose Halloween to be the day," Herbert said.

With Batman as a groomsman, Donald Trump delivering the rings and Beetlejuice officiating the wedding, it was a wild party.

After the couple said "I boo," they got to enjoy the sights and sounds of Fearshire Farms.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyweddingtexas newshaunted househalloweenAngleton
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Children of ABC13's news team go trick-or-treating
Halloween photos of our reporters and anchors
West Houston mom running marathon for Harvey relief
4-year-old makes Harvey/ Houston Strong costume
More Society
Top Stories
Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
Strong storms possible around Houston early Wednesday
Astros fans fill up Minute Maid for away game
HPD officers able to show Astros spirit
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Large security presence at World Series parties
Harris County company makes baseball bats for the pros
Show More
Texans' minority owner defends Bob McNair
Texans Jadeveon Clowney wears inmate costume
Recovery czar looks for volunteer help after Harvey
320 face Harvey-related crime charges in Harris County
Former KIPP counselor behind bars on molestation charges
More News
Top Video
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
Astros fans fill up Minute Maid for away game
Harris County company makes baseball bats for the pros
These may be the spookiest ice cream flavors ever
More Video