HOUSTON (KTRK) --Founded on the banks of Buffalo Bayou in 1836, the city of Houston has seen its share of historical moments. From the Astrodome, NASA, the Houston Ship Channel, to hosting the top sporting events in the world, the fourth-largest city in the United States has become one of the hot spots in the world.
So, how was the Bayou City during the 1930s?
RODEO TIME!
If you're a fan of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, you will be intrigued to know the first event was held in 1932. According to the rodeo, the first show was held at the Democratic Convention Hall before it was demolished in 1937.
In 1938, the rodeo, horse show and downtown parade were added to the event.
JUNIOR COLLEGE TO UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Did you know the University of Houston had a prior name? In 1934, Houston Junior College became a four-year institution and changed its name to UH. Two years later, more land was acquired for a permanent campus with the first building opening in 1939.
GREAT HOUSTON FLOOD OF 1935
Not many Houstonians may remember the Great Houston Flood of 1935. Seven people were killed during the flood, which led to the creation of the Harris County Flood Control.
Buffalo and White Oak Bayous overflowed at their confluence near the center of Houston, flooding more than 100 city residential blocks, The Monthly Weather review reported.
The devastating flood brought the city to its knees, just six years after rebuilding from the flood of 1929.
Damage from the flood totaled nearly $3 million.
WHAT'S THE STORY BEHIND DAVIS MANSION?
Kept in immaculate condition since 1933, the Houston gem is looking for a new owner. The Davis Mansion was built for $90,000 near South Main and Brays Bayou and at the time was the most expensive and largest home in the city.
