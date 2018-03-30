Some of the featured lots include rare two-digit numbers 17 and 99 as well as the single letter plate Z.
The My Plates Great Plate Auction for 2018 will end at 8 p.m. on April 25, so Texans have plenty of time to get in their bids.
With 50 plate messages on offer, there's a wide variety of choice, from team names like COW8OYS, TEXENS, ASTRO5 and LAKERS, to everyday messages like FRIEND & WELCOME.
"The auction features a little something for everyone" said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.
Fans can buy other historic license plate numbers, such as America's birth year 1776 or 888, a number considered lucky by some cultures.
Unlike other everyday Texas license plates, plate messages sold at auction by My Plates are offered for a 5-year term and are legally transferable. The plate owner then has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights or gift it to a family member or friend.
The Great Plate auction will be conducted online and will run through April 25, 2018.
People from outside the state can purchase a Texas license plate for display on their wall. But if you want to use the plate on a vehicle, the vehicle must be registered by a Texas resident.
People interested in the auction can visit www.myplates.com/auction for more information and to view the complete list of plates for sale.
Texans know how to be creative. They proved it with some of their submissions for personalized plates that the Department of Motor Vehicles rejected in 2017.
