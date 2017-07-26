SOCIETY

New app 'BLUE' for verified Twitter users lets you 'date celebrities discreetly'

(Shutterstock)

Want to date only verified Twitter users? You can with this app ... if you're also verified.

BLUE is a new premium version of the dating app LoveFlutter. It's only accessible to Twitter users who have the blue tick next to their name. The app bills BLUE as a way to "date celebrities discreetly."

"Swipe the most happening singles on Twitter nearby. Date discreetly and know who you're matching with is interesting and real," reads the blog post announcing BLUE's launch.

Twitter has a process to become verified that includes submitting a government-issued photo ID. Verified accounts must be "of public interest" in an area such as music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports or business.

BLUE will charge a monthly fee, but the app said it has not yet decided what that will be.

For Twitter users who are missing that blue tick, the standard version of LoveFlutter, which suggests dates based on your tweets, is open to everyone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytwitterdatingappcelebritysocial media
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Indoor ax throwing venue opens in Houston
Couple meets in person 3 years after swiping right
Saturday Extra
Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Armed Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today
Police looking for owner of monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obama health law
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
Smuggled cobras shipped to U.S. in potato chip cans
Show More
1 dead, 3rd suspect at large after jewelry store shootout
Gluten-free diet may put your health at risk
Cops: Teen who live-streamed crash likely drank alcohol
Caught on camera: Day care worker apparently hits toddler
Man saved from life-threatening wasp attack
More News
Photos
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
More Photos