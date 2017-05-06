BUZZWORTHY

Top 4 apps for finding clean public restrooms

These apps are solid gold, just like this 18-karat gold toilet shown in the 4th floor restroom at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. (Kristopher McKay/Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum via AP)

Sometimes you just have to go, and fortunately there's an app for that.

You could always just cross your legs and do the pee-pee dance, or you can download one of these amazing bathroom finders and get some immediate relief:

SitOrSquat
Toilet paper maker Charmin developed this app to help you find public restrooms near you. What's even more nifty: Users rate the toilets based on cleanliness, so you can find solitude in your decision to sit rather than squat.

RELATED: For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet
Japanese company TOTO has some of the most advanced toilets in the world at a showroom in San Francisco.

Where to Wee
This free bathroom locator lets users rate nearby thrones by color: gray means no one has used this loo, green means clean, yellow means you should use caution, and red is a no-go.

Flush
With nearly 200,000 bathrooms already mapped out, Flush provides an instant map of nearby restrooms. The selling point on this app is it works whether you have your internet data on or not.

SEE ALSO: First grader campaigns for softer toilet paper at school
First grader Penny Hoffman is not impressed with her school's choice of tough, scratchy, sub-par toilet paper.

Bathroom Scout
Serenity now! With turn-by-turn navigation and more than 1.3 million toilets listed in the app, Bathroom Scout is ready when you are nearing the point of no return.
These apps are all available in your iPhone or Android app store.

RELATED: Texas homeowner finds python in toilet (and this wasn't the only one!)
Rattlesnake discovered in Texas toilet

