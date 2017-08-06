Texas fruit stand works on honor system

A fruit stand in Decatur allows customer to pay based on the honor system.The wagon is parked in front of a Circle-S gas station on Farm Road 51. Its stocked full of locally-grown watermelons and cantaloupes for sale, but there's not always a farmer.When the farmer isn't there, a sign posted directs patrons to, "Just pay the box."The owner of the stand, Mike Arnold, says some days they come up short, but the next day they always seem to make it up."I didn't think they're be any thievery to speak of. Had a few shortages and then it seemed like they next day they make it up, whoever just needed a loaner melon I guess overnight," said Arnold.