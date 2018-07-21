CONFEDERATE FLAG

More people driving around with Confederate flag on license plates in Tennessee

EMBED </>More Videos

Tennessee sees jump in Confederate flag plates (KTRK)

More Confederate flags are popping up in Tennessee, WZTV reports.

The state says it's seeing a big jump in orders for license plates that has the controversial symbol.

Numbers from the Tennessee Department of Revenue reveal a nearly 80 percent jump in active Sons of Confederate Veterans plates.

There was a steady increase from about 1,800 in 2014 to nearly 3,300 in fiscal year 2018 which ended June 30.

James Patterson of The Sons of Confederate Veterans says a national push to remove Confederate monuments and statues has more southerners concerned about their heritage being threatened.

"People are just tired of seeing history being taken from us," he said.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue says there are 3,300 plates with the Confederate flag out of 5.6 million registered plates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconfederate flagconfederacyconfederate monumentdriveru.s. & worldTennessee
CONFEDERATE FLAG
Civil War historian defends flying Confederate flag in backyard
School changes Confederate name to honor Obama
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed yearbook photo
Tempers flare at rally to drag Confederate flag on street
More confederate flag
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News