SOCIETY

Pair of Louboutins and prom? Teen's promposal sends internet into a frenzy

(Twitter/@caitlannnn_)

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
A Manvel High School senior's promposal is going viral after the teenager bought a pair of shoes worth nearly $700 to ask his friend to prom.

What shoes could possibly cost that much? A pair of Christian Louboutins.

Louis Harper bought the shoes and some perfume to ask Caitlan Marsh to prom.



"If the shoe fits, makeup your mind," a sign read.

Marsh said she was shocked at the promposal.

"I didn't know what to say," she added.

Harper told ABC13 he wanted to make Marsh's senior year special.

"Ya'll the shoe fit," she wrote on Twitter.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyviralpromprom queenhigh schoolManvel
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
American Girl debuts Korean-American, Hawaiian dolls
Couple's idyllic prom entrance comes crashing down
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
Galveston barber retiring after 64 years on the job
More Society
Top Stories
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Mom: Toddler suffered third-degree burn at day care
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Residents ready for extreme measures to deter thieves
Mayor warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
How much do city leaders make?
Show More
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
Sheriff: 'Bachelor' star refused to answer door after crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
EARTH DAY: Stunning views of Earth from space
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
More Photos