SOCIETY

Teen with autism creates promposal for friend with cerebral palsy

EMBED </>More Videos

James McIntosh's promposal sign is made especially for his life-long friend, and made this way for a special reason.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It's not often we tag along for a prom proposal, but what happened today at Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD is different.

James McIntosh's promposal sign is made especially for his life-long friend, and made this way for a special reason.

Alexis Mendoza has cerebral palsy, but is able to communicate through a computer. James says he can understand her even without her computer by looking into her eyes.

James knew if he was going to ask Alexa to the prom, he needed a yes or no option on his sign to know the answer right away.

RELATED: Teen's promposal to girl with down syndrome goes viral

James' mom says this has been a year in the making.

"I'm surprised he did this thing because he is kind of shy, and so he said, well we talked about it and he said 'no', and then he was like 'OK mom' I am going to do it," said James' mother, Donna McIntosh.

James has autism and his mother says he's usually too shy for big displays.

While James noticed the immediate yes, it took a couple of minutes for Alexa to register her response on the computer.

"It's going to a once in a life time experience for Alexis and I think it is very, very awesome that James asked her out. Good going James," said Alexis' mother, Debra Mendoza.

RELATED: Sweet promposal for attack survivor

After Alexis said yes, James returned to class with cheers from his classmates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societypromcerebral palsyautismspring isdbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Daughter of fallen cop surprised with touching gesture
World's oldest WWII veteran turns 111 on May 11
Driver stuck in traffic does yoga on the highway
Couple to be married after losing nearly 600 pounds together
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown animal control officers charged for painful dog deaths
3 people hurt in apartment shooting in Missouri City
Strong storms with hail possible this afternoon
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Montgomery Co. courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
Show More
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Driver stuck in traffic does yoga on the highway
New caramel M&M hits store shelves
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
More News
Top Video
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
Dr. Denton Cooley: A surgeon with heart
Strong storms with hail possible this afternoon
New caramel M&M hits store shelves
More Video