It's not often we tag along for a prom proposal, but what happened today at Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD is different.James McIntosh's promposal sign is made especially for his life-long friend, and made this way for a special reason.Alexis Mendoza has cerebral palsy, but is able to communicate through a computer. James says he can understand her even without her computer by looking into her eyes.James knew if he was going to ask Alexa to the prom, he needed a yes or no option on his sign to know the answer right away.James' mom says this has been a year in the making."I'm surprised he did this thing because he is kind of shy, and so he said, well we talked about it and he said 'no', and then he was like 'OK mom' I am going to do it," said James' mother, Donna McIntosh.James has autism and his mother says he's usually too shy for big displays.While James noticed the immediate yes, it took a couple of minutes for Alexa to register her response on the computer."It's going to a once in a life time experience for Alexis and I think it is very, very awesome that James asked her out. Good going James," said Alexis' mother, Debra Mendoza.After Alexis said yes, James returned to class with cheers from his classmates.