Texas tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your next design

Tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your next design: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 14, 2017. (WPVI)

DALLAS, Texas --
If you're indecisive and you want a tattoo, but you could never commit or decide on a design - you're in luck.

Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas has unveiled a new "get what you get" tattoo vending machine.

It's essentially a coin-operated bubble gum machine full of little plastic containers containing tattoo designs.

You pay $100 to turn the dial and whatever design comes out is what you'll get

The owner says, don't worry because the surprise designs are "all good ones."

And so far the shop says they've had a taker.

The client got a snake design inside their plastic pod and the artist was able to tattoo that exact design on their arm.

