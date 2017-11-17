Take your holiday pictures with Orbit!

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Looking for the perfect picture for your holiday card, but feel like something is missing? Maybe it's Orbit, the mascot of the Houston Astros! If you're still celebrating the Astros win as we head into the holidays, we have good news for you.
On Saturday, Dec. 2nd from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3rd from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Orbit will be available to be in your family's holiday card picture on the field of Minute Maid Park.
You must sign up before the photo session. Ten-minute time slots are available for $125.
Still looking for gifts for the Astros fans in your life? Check out 10 strangest Jose Altuve merchandise items and 5 Astros-branded merchandise that are actually for sale.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff