EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3380258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman shot and killed after refusing to let man use cell phone, Christine Dobbyn reports.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3379972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3352825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom of man shot on Facebook Live 'amazed' by son's recovery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3379607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3379880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros beat White Sox for 6th straight win.

A man is accused of fatally shooting a woman over a cell phone.Two teen inmates have been caught after escaping from a juvenile prison in Giddings, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday is completely breathing on his own, according to his mother.A gunman wearing nothing but a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and shot four people to death before dawn Sunday.The Houston Astros are rolling going into a high-profile AL West matchup at the Los Angeles Angels.