SOCIETY

Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch revelers ring in 2017 in the Sugar Land Town Center.

SUGAR LAND, TX (KTRK) --
A year like no other came to a spectacular close in Sugar Land, where revelers ushered in 2017 with a magnificent light display and live music.

Thousands gathered in Sugar Land Town Square for the city's annual New Year's Eve on the Square event, where City Hall is bathed in a spellbinding projection show that dazzled those of all ages.



Before the final countdown to 2017, revelers spent the final hours of 2016 enjoying live music of all genres from Austin-based band Electric Circus.

After the clock struck midnight, a fireworks display took center stage over City Hall as the crowd sang and danced their way into 2017.

PHOTOS: The many faces of Sugar Land City Hall
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Thanks 2016, it's been weird
From naked people halting Houston's highways to scary clowns to Pokemon Go!, here are the strangest stories of 2016.
Related Topics:
societynew year's eveSugar Land
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Houston's biggest news stories of 2016
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
At least 2 dead after plane collision near McKinney
HPD Chief Art Acevedo patrolling city on NYE
2 friends killed in early morning crash on US-59
Show More
Keys to a Texans victory against Tennessee
William Christopher, known on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Harden has triple-double, career-high 53 in win
Who will win the College Football Playoff?
Mom of missing woman: 'Devastated' by news
More News
Top Video
HPD Chief Art Acevedo patrolling city on NYE
Keys to a Texans victory against Tennessee
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
More Video