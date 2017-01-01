Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion

SUGAR LAND, TX (KTRK) --A year like no other came to a spectacular close in Sugar Land, where revelers ushered in 2017 with a magnificent light display and live music.
Thousands gathered in Sugar Land Town Square for the city's annual New Year's Eve on the Square event, where City Hall is bathed in a spellbinding projection show that dazzled those of all ages.
The @SugarLandtxgov Town Square is packed. How are you ringing in 2017? pic.twitter.com/oXlHJoDtjF— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 1, 2017
Before the final countdown to 2017, revelers spent the final hours of 2016 enjoying live music of all genres from Austin-based band Electric Circus.
After the clock struck midnight, a fireworks display took center stage over City Hall as the crowd sang and danced their way into 2017.
