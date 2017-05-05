Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate

No question: middle school can be tough."People were making fun of me," 6th grader Joel Rodriguez said.Joel has never owned expensive shoes and other kids were bullying him.Then, 8th grader Amien Emamalikhani saw it happening.The two kids are students together at Clear Lake Intermediate, but had never spoken before."I just wanted to step up for him so I went up to him and showed him a picture of the shoes that I had," Amien explained. "I asked him, 'do you like these shoes?' I told him, 'I got you tomorrow.'""I thought he was lying but he actually brought them for real," Joel said.Joel is now wearing Air Jordans.Amien had only worn them once or twice before he outgrew them."I felt real happy. Someone said they wanted to trade them but I didn't want to because he's my friend," Joel said."He's popular now, I guess you could say," Amien said.Proof, that sometimes one helping hand can make all the difference."I even told him to remember this day for the rest of your life," Amien said. "No matter how many bad people there are, there are always people that will help you in the long run."