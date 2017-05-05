SOCIETY

Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate

EMBED </>More News Videos

An eighth grader gave his bullied classmate a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

By
No question: middle school can be tough.

"People were making fun of me," 6th grader Joel Rodriguez said.


Joel has never owned expensive shoes and other kids were bullying him.

Then, 8th grader Amien Emamalikhani saw it happening.

The two kids are students together at Clear Lake Intermediate, but had never spoken before.

"I just wanted to step up for him so I went up to him and showed him a picture of the shoes that I had," Amien explained. "I asked him, 'do you like these shoes?' I told him, 'I got you tomorrow.'"

"I thought he was lying but he actually brought them for real," Joel said.

Joel is now wearing Air Jordans.

Amien had only worn them once or twice before he outgrew them.


"I felt real happy. Someone said they wanted to trade them but I didn't want to because he's my friend," Joel said.

"He's popular now, I guess you could say," Amien said.

Proof, that sometimes one helping hand can make all the difference.

"I even told him to remember this day for the rest of your life," Amien said. "No matter how many bad people there are, there are always people that will help you in the long run."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodstudentsanti-bullyingact of kindness
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
Best places to watch Rockets playoffs run
Mom, daughter wear same prom dress decades apart
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
More Society
Top Stories
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Show More
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
San Bernardino victims' families sue social media giants
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Nearly 400 dead and injured birds found in Galveston
Man claims neighbor stole his land
More News
Top Video
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet
More Video