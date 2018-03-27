Apparently, the 3rd largest city in America doesn't like to share.After a jubilant response to news The Museum of Fine Arts Houston installed a new sculpture by the creator of Chicago's 'Bean' statue,The 'Cloud Column' sculpture, which sits on the site of what will become the new Glassell School plaza, is the work of visionary artist Anish Kapoor.At 32-feet-tall and weighing in at 27,000 pounds, the stainless steel beauty is destined to become a most Instagrammed spot in Houston.The Tribune whined like a petulant baby, unwilling (or unable) to understand that art (like that made by Kapoor) should be shared with the world."It's, er, in the shape of a bean, just like the Millennium Park icon. And it's shiny and made of stainless steel," the paper whined.Workers hoisted the sculpture off of a truck and into its steel cage on Monday.Houston's version was originally commissioned for the British Museum in London, but the project fell through.Houston stepped in four years ago on the project, leading to Monday's installation.