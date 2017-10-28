SOCIETY

State trooper saves choking man at Buffalo Wild Wings

Off-duty NJ State Trooper saves choking man.

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
An off-duty New Jersey state trooper saved a man who was choking on his meal.

Surveillance video shows the incident at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township in North Jersey on Sunday.

A man sitting at a table with a child begins to shows signs that he could not breathe.

Trooper Dennis Palaia notices and rushes over.

The trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver, allowing the man to breath normally again.

State police say the man is expected to make a full recovery.
