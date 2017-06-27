Squirrel causes commotion on London train

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1667316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman in Kentucky is using a Slinky to keep squirrels from getting into her bird feeder.

What happens when you put a squirrel on a train? A lot of screaming passengers.Somehow, a squirrel was able to take a ride on a London underground train on the morning of June 24.People started screaming when the squirrel started running around because some riders thought it was a rat."We heard lots of excitement from the other end of the train and suddenly a squirrel appears and starts doing laps. Lots of screams and jumping up on seats at first because many thought it was a rat. The lady opposite me was trying to scoop him up for a cuddle," Milly Price said.Price, who shot the video, said the squirrel rode with them for one stop, then got off the train.