Squirrel causes commotion on London train

LONDON, England (KTRK) --What happens when you put a squirrel on a train? A lot of screaming passengers.
Somehow, a squirrel was able to take a ride on a London underground train on the morning of June 24.
People started screaming when the squirrel started running around because some riders thought it was a rat.
"We heard lots of excitement from the other end of the train and suddenly a squirrel appears and starts doing laps. Lots of screams and jumping up on seats at first because many thought it was a rat. The lady opposite me was trying to scoop him up for a cuddle," Milly Price said.
Price, who shot the video, said the squirrel rode with them for one stop, then got off the train.
