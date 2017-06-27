SOCIETY

Squirrel causes commotion on London train

EMBED </>More Videos

A squirrel caused a commotion on a London Underground train on June 24.

LONDON, England (KTRK) --
What happens when you put a squirrel on a train? A lot of screaming passengers.

Somehow, a squirrel was able to take a ride on a London underground train on the morning of June 24.

RELATED: Squirrel vs. crow in battle over pizza slice


People started screaming when the squirrel started running around because some riders thought it was a rat.

"We heard lots of excitement from the other end of the train and suddenly a squirrel appears and starts doing laps. Lots of screams and jumping up on seats at first because many thought it was a rat. The lady opposite me was trying to scoop him up for a cuddle," Milly Price said.

Price, who shot the video, said the squirrel rode with them for one stop, then got off the train.

WATCH ALSO: Woman uses Slinky to keep squirrels from bird feeder

EMBED More News Videos

A woman in Kentucky is using a Slinky to keep squirrels from getting into her bird feeder.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societysquirreltrainsanimalu.s. & worldlondonviral
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Alien' passenger discovered in speeding car
Will The League introduce Houston's next power couples?
Four-year-old police fan gets epic birthday surprise
Kealia Ohai to miss remainder of season with injury
More Society
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
Officials: Weed killer ingredient may cause cancer
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
Customers win free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
Show More
Where to get free HIV/STD testing
Dashcam catches deputy chasing his runaway cruiser
Are expensive sunglasses worth the splurge?
5 children poisoned in 'freak' swim class accident
Police: 2-year-old dies after being run over in Spring
More News
Top Video
Officials: Weed killer ingredient may cause cancer
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
5 children poisoned in 'freak' swim class accident
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
More Video