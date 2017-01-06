SOCIETY

Snoop Dogg gives Willie Nelson pot-themed sweater

Snoop gives Willie Nelson the perfect gift (Willie Nelson/Facebook)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have a lot more in common than just music. If you know them, you'll know that they are supporters of marijuana use.

Both music artists have been busted for pot, but that doesn't keep them from being open about the drug.

In fact, Snoop Dogg recently sent Nelson a marijuana-themed gift for Christmas. Nelson posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday of himself wearing a sweater that says, "Smoke Weed Everyday" with a picture of a Christmas tree shaped as a marijuana leaf.

For those of you who may not be familiar with any of Snoop Dogg's or rap music, a lyric in Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode," is "smoke weed everyday."

"Thank you Snoop Dogg for the Christmas sweater," Nelson wrote.

Nelson fans loved the photo.

"I love this man and Snoop. Beautiful friendship between two people most wouldn't think would get on so well," Jennifer L. wrote.

"Hey Willie! Great sweater! Fits ya," Craig M. wrote.

The photo received more than 17,000 comments with nearly 170,000 shares.

And just so that everyone knows, ABC13 does not condone the use of drugs.

