Slab car culture and music connected to Houston

High-gloss candy paint



Elbows: those spoked out rims that stick out

A fifth wheel and chrome grill

A pop trunk in the back

A flying goddess at the front

You may have seen them or heard them in traffic: A special type of car that's unique to Houston.We've got the scoop on the slab car culture and the music that goes along with it.They're low, they're loud and they have a sound that's all their own."It's just the culture of Houston. We love the slabs we carry it on and we connect that with our music," rapper OG Ant said.Houston rapper OG Ant and his friend Meyagi, a slab car designer, are ambassadors of Houston's slab culture."The acronym that has been used for years is slow loud and banging, but it actually refers to the way the car sits to the pavement," Meyagi said.Slabs have been around since the 80s but are getting fresh attention, thanks to social media and Houston "chopped and screwed" rap music.This all makes for a distinctive look and sound."Anywhere you go in America, in the world, if you see these wheels and those tires and that paint, you automatically associate it with Texas," Meyagi said."It's the Houston culture, and I think it will be here for a long, long time," OG Ant said.