"How is 41?" Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many of you are wondering how former President George H.W. Bush is doing after his wife of 73 years passed away.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath released a statement Wednesday on behalf of President George H.W. Bush:

"I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on - as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the office of George H.W. Bush, gave an update on the 41st President of the United States:

"So many of you are asking, 'How is 41?'

He, of course, is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years.

He held her hand all day today and was at her side when (she) left this good earth.

Obviously, this is a very challenging time.

But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.

He is determined to be there for them as well.

He appreciates all the well wishes and support."
