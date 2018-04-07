SOCIETY

Going fast! Selena-themed cups selling out within minutes - and hitting eBay

Fans waited in line for hours to get their hans on special edition Selena cups. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you haven't gotten in line to get your limited-edition Selena collectible cup, you might already be too late.

Two new cups were released at Stripes convenience stores across Texas and Louisiana Saturday, but they were selling out within minutes.

At the store on the South Loop and Wayside, the cups sold out in 10 minutes.



Fans waited in line for hours, with some lining up for the collectible as early as 3 a.m. The cups did not start selling until 9 a.m.

In Missouri City, at least 100 people showed up to buy the cups.

The frenzy may seem crazy to some, but fans say having it is worth it.

"It's not just a cup. It's Selena's cup. You own it. You cherish it forever. You never use it!" said fan Angelica Gaitan.

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.


Stripes worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the two designs featuring the Tejano superstar.

"I am excited to work with Stripes again on these beautiful commemorative cups of my sister featuring Selena's image. One of the designs this year is a watercolor painting created by New York artist Santi Siguenza, and it's also our official logo for the 2018 Fiesta de La Flor event," said Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

There's a black and white cup with a black lid featuring a close-up of Selena's face with her logo in red and her signature white rose.

The other one is described as a watercolor cup, which according to Stripes, is a commissioned art piece designed by New York artist San Sigü Enza and was created especially for the 2018 Fiesta de la Flor event.
Of course, it didn't take long for the cups to show up on eBay.

They're on sale at Stripes for $2.99, but people are selling them on the site for as much as $81.

This is the second time that Stripes has offered a coveted Selena-themed product.

The store sold a different set of cups last year, but the stores sold out quickly.

At last check, you can still get your hands on the cups, or at least try to, at Stripes stores.

